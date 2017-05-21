FAIRFIELD — The town of Fairfield’s Memorial Day parade will start at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the community center. Line up will begin at 10:30 a.m. The parade will proceed down Main Street to Western Avenue, then to Maplewood Cemetery and Monument Park.

The parade will include Lawrence High School Marching Band and Fairfield/Benton Fire & Rescue.

Grover-Hinckley American Legion will host a luncheon following the parade.

For more information, call 453-2567.

