A Hiram woman was identified Sunday as the victim of a fatal two-car crash that took place Friday afternoon in the Oxford County town of Brownfield.

Chief Deputy Hart L. Daley of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Gail “Jane” Sumner, 80, died in the crash on Pequawket Trail – also known as Route 113 – around 2 p.m. Friday.

Daley said that James Biggs, 70, of Hiram was traveling northbound when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle operated by Melissa Lavin, 40, of Bangor. Biggs and Lavin were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but Sumner, who was a passenger in Biggs’ vehicle, was killed instantly.

Route 113 had to be closed for four hours. Neither speed or alcohol appears to have been a factor. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Daley said.

