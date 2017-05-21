JACKMAN/MOOSE RIVER — Memorial Day honor activities are scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Forest Hills School. Following a school assembly, a flag retirement ceremony will take placed at approximately 10 a.m. at the Jackman/Moose River Fire Department. Flags that should be retired can be drop off at the school office before Thursday, May 25.

The Memorial Day parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the Jackman Town Office. Immediately following the parade, a luncheon, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, will be held at the American For more information, call the school at 668-5291.

Share