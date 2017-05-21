AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed May 11-17, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Patrick Charles Allen, 30, of Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault Aug. 18, 2016, in Augusta; 364-day jail sentence, all but 110 days suspended, two-year probation.

Darrell M. Bartlett, 53, of Augusta, allowing dog to be at large March 23, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Samantha Bass, 20, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor March 26, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Laura Mae Beaudoin, 33, of Oakland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 10, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Eric S. Beaulieu, 30, of Waterville, attaching false plates March 29, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Timothy J. Beck, 42, of Palermo, harassment by telephone May 1, 2016, in China, dismissed.

Jennifer E. Beckwith-Pierce, 34, of North Anson, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 31, 2016, in Pittston; $400 fine, 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one year probation. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Douglas Belhumeur, 50, of Bangor, operating under the influence April 1, 2017, in Clinton; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Jenna L. Benson, 33, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license April 8, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Sabrina R. Boggs, 22, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 6, 2016, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Cole Bouchard, 19, of Brewer, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 30, 2017, in Clinton; $500 fine.

Alyssa R. Brann, 22, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license March 26, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Joshua J. Branscombe, 27, of Oakfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 4, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

George Bronn, 38, of Whitefield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 6, 2017, in Waterville; $1,000 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 6, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Shawn S. Bunker, 51, of Chelsea, violating condition of release May 16, 2017, in Waterville; 12-day jail sentence.

Catherine Bustin, 55, of Portland, failure to register vehicle March 31, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Wendy Caron, 52, of Waterville, failing to make oral or written accident report March 18, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine; failure to stop, remain, provide information March 18, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine. Failure to stop, remain, provide information, same date and town, dismissed.

Christian R. Carpenter, 23, of Clinton, operating under the influence Dec. 18, 2016, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked March 5, 2017, in Winslow; $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; violating condition of release March 5, 2017, in Clinton; 48-hour jail sentence.

Kevin R. Clement, 30, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence April 13, 2017, in Vassalboro; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Katrina M. Cloutier, 30, of Litchfield, operating under the influence Aug. 25, 2016, in Farmington; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Normand Comeau, 51, of Litchfield, operating after registration suspended Dec. 30, 2016, in Litchfield, dismissed.

Robert D. Corson III, 22, of Oakland, operating ATV under influence over 21 June 5, 2016, in Benton; $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked June 5, 2016, in Benton; $250 fine. Failure to report ATV accident, personal injury or death, June 5, 2016, in Benton, dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop May 14, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release May 14, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Robert A. Crosby Jr., 29, of Newport, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 24, 2016, in Clinton, dismissed.

Dalton Denis, 22, of Waterville, operating under the influence Dec. 22, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop Jan. 21, 2017, in Waterville; 96-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Jan. 21, 2017, in Waterville; 96-hour jail sentence.

Darron A. Dostie, 52, of Palermo, violating condition of release and failure to register vehicle March 29, 2017, in Albion, dismissed.

Julie A. Doyon, 48, of Waterville, terrorizing March 29, 2017, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Deborah S. Dumais, 29, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 27, 2017, in Winthrop; 10-day jail sentence, $12.67 restitution; operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 27, 2017, in Winthrop; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 27, 2017, in Winthrop, dismissed.

James Fairservice, 52, of Pittston, operating under the influence July 9, 2016, in Pittston; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release Sept. 8, 2016, in Augusta; three-day jail sentence.

Peter Fitts, 60, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Jan. 24, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Sean Fogg, 20, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor March 22, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Jacob A. Fraser, 20, of Augusta, permit attachment of false plates Sept. 4, 2016, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Teresa A. Frisbie-Calder, 65, of Newcastle, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Jan. 21, 2017, in Augusta; $300 fine. Assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Derek Frost, 30, of Vassalboro, operating after registration suspended April 2, 2017, in Oakland, dismissed.

Christopher M. Gatlin, 32, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence April 14, 2017, in Oakland; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Heather N. Giroux, 37, of Benton, theft by deception Aug. 14, 2013, in Benton; $500 fine, $500 suspended.

Joshua M. Gray, 28, of Jay, hunt without valid license Sept. 13, 2016, in Waterville; $125 fine.

Mark Halle, 33, of Waterville, gross sexual assault Feb. 7, 2016, in Waterville; 27-year Department of Corrections sentence, $340 restitution; burglary Feb. 7, 2016, in Waterville; 10-year Department of Corrections sentence; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon Feb. 7, 2016, in Waterville; five-year Department of Corrections sentence. Terrorizing, gross sexual assault and aggravated assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Clinton Paul Hanna, 31, of Belgrade, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 17, 2017, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 17, 2017, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence.

Taya L. Harmon, 25, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Feb. 16, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Gary J. Harvey Jr., 27, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 1, 2016, and forgery June 17, 2016, in Randolph, dismissed.

Jane Hei, 31, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 15, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Mariah M. Higgins, 19, of Windham, operating while license suspended or revoked May 11, 2017, in Litchfield; $250 fine; violating condition of release May 11, 2017, in Litchfield; 24-hour jail sentence.

Naomi Hill, 40, of Waterboro, operating while license suspended or revoked July 8, 2016, in Augusta; $300 fine; violating condition of release July 8, 2016, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Thomas Hood, 20, of China Village, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Dec. 10, 2016, in Winslow; $400 fine. Operating vehicle without license conditions restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Robin Householder, 52, of Waterville, operating under the influence April 4, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Catrina L. Jones, 42, of Waterville, operating under the influence Dec. 17, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Kaleb Kane, 21, of Waterville, operating under the influence Nov. 12, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Argiroula Karamousadakis, 33, of Winthrop, failure to register vehicle March 26, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Brelyn N. Lafreniere, 29, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 6, 2016, in Winthrop; $250 fine.

Harvey A. Lagrange, 30, of West Gardiner, failure to register vehicle March 27, 2016, in West Gardiner; $150 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked April 7, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine; violating condition of release April 7, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Halee Laplante, 20, of Belgrade, fish without valid license April 5, 2017, in Belgrade; $100 fine.

Jonathon W. Lester, 28, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Feb. 16, 2017, in Sidney; $300 fine.

Drew Christopher Linehan, 23, of Norwell, Massachusetts, driving to endanger Nov. 14, 2015, in Waterville; $575 fine.

Jacob Lovejoy, 35, of Columbia, drinking in public March 29, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Li Luo, 40, of Bar Harbor, failing to yield right of way Jan. 28, 2017, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Jason A. Mackenzie, 38, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 25, 2017, in Augusta; two-year Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 25, 2107, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Jay McDaniel, 25, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 15, 2017, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Nicholas C. McKenna, 25, of Gardiner, operating under the influence March 23, 2017, in Gardiner; $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence, all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension.

Justin Meader, 23, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked March 24, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Scott L. Minoty, 55, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence March 20, 2017, in Windsor; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Christopher M. Miquelon, 29, of Augusta, violating protection from abuse order Feb. 15, 2017, in Augusta; 60-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Feb. 15, 2017, in Augusta; 60-day jail sentence.

Larry D. Murphy, 43, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Aug. 17, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two-year probation; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 9, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, one-year Department of Corrections sentence. Two counts aggravated trafficking of Scheduled W drug Aug. 17, 2016, and Nov. 9, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed. Unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs March 29, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, one-year Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 29,2 017, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, one-year Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release March 29, 2017, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence; two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug March 29, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Tania Murphy, 33, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 29, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Walker Norton, 20, of Gardiner and Augusta, criminal mischief Feb. 13, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine, $160 restitution; operating after registration suspended March 25, 2017, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Alex R. Overlock, 18, of Surry, use of drug paraphernalia April 7, 2017, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Darren Payson, 42, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle March 26, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Michael E. Poulin, 29, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked April 5, 2017, in Oakland; $600 fine.

William R. Poulin, 31, of Augusta, two counts allowing dog to be at large Jan. 30, 2017, and Feb. 3, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Gill D. Ramos, 60, of Jersey City, New Jersey, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation after disqualified Feb. 23, 2017, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Kathryn Ann Lois Rice, 35, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 26, 2015, in Waterville; 10-day jail sentence; possession of hypodermic apparatuses April 22, 2016, in Waterville; 10-day jail sentence, one-year administrative release; disorderly conduct, fighting April 22, 2016, in Waterville; 180-day jail sentence, all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release.

Briana L. Rideout, 19, of Presque Isle, criminal mischief Aug. 6, 2016, in Randolph; 50-day jail sentence, $1,459.37 restitution.

Derek J. Roy, 34, of Mount Vernon, commercial vehicle rule violation: possess or use drugs of duty Jan. 9, 2017, in China, dismissed.

Ryan Schall, 25, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked April 11, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence; violating condition of release April 11, 2017, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Brent Scott, 30, of Woolwich, attaching false plates March 26, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Tyon Kirk Sharon, 40, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle March 29, 2017, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Lance F. Silvia, 37, of Waterville, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug Sept. 20, 2016, in Winslow; $400 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 21 days suspended, one-year administrative release; violating condition of release Sept. 20, 2016, in Winslow; 21-day jail sentence.

Dillon R. Smith, 23, of West Gardiner, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Feb. 28, 2017, in Litchfield; $100 fine.

Jennifer Ann Stainbrook, 37, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 15, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Colt J. Steele, 23, of Lewiston, operating under the influence Aug. 14, 2016, in Monmouth; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jon T. Stevens, 53, of Kents Hill, operating under the influence Nov. 11, 2016, in Fayette; $500 fine, 90-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation Nov. 16, 2016, in Fayette; $500 fine, 90-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Albert W. Tate, 55, of Corinth, operating under the influence May 27, 2016, in Monmouth; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Nathan H. Towne, 46, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle March 30, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Dustin A. Turner, 28, of Madison, operating under the influence Nov. 6, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Alberto Valdez, 38, of Bayonne, New Jersey, operating vehicle without license April 2, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Cassandra Vannah, 24, of Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 12, 2017, in Augusta; $200 fine, $82 restitution.

Susan M. Walker, 55, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 29, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Wyatt D. Wilson, 40, of Augusta, criminal mischief Dec. 26, 2016, in Augusta; $100 fine, $100 restitution.

Chelsea Wyman, 25, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 21, 2016, in Waterville; $400 fine; possession of hypodermic apparatuses March 2, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked March 27, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine; violating condition of release March 27, 2017, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Peter C. Zuck, 39, of Belfast, failure to register vehicle within 30 days March 31, 2017, in Albion; $100 fine.

