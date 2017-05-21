AUGUSTA
Saturday at 7:41 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Bangor and Willow streets.
9:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Meadow Road.
10:53 a.m., property was recovered on Hospital Street.
11:07 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Gage Street.
11:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Baker Lane.
12:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
2:09 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Arsenal Street.
3:21 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
4:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Maple Street.
5:10 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Green Street.
6:13 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
6:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Old Winthrop Road.
6:55 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
9:01 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Cross Hill Road.
9:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
11:15 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:34 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Patterson Street.
11:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
3:52 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Edison Drive.
6:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road and Mount Vernon Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Saturday at 12:43 p.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.
3:46 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Beacon Road.
Sunday at 1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
WINTHROP
Friday at 4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Lambert Street.
Saturday at 3:31 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
7:23 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202.
11:39 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202.
