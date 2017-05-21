AUGUSTA

Saturday at 7:41 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Bangor and Willow streets.

9:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Meadow Road.

10:53 a.m., property was recovered on Hospital Street.

11:07 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

11:46 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Baker Lane.

12:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

2:09 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Arsenal Street.

3:21 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

4:54 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Maple Street.

5:10 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Green Street.

6:13 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

6:40 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Old Winthrop Road.

6:55 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:01 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Cross Hill Road.

9:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

11:15 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:34 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Patterson Street.

11:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

3:52 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Edison Drive.

6:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road and Mount Vernon Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 12:43 p.m., property was recovered on Winthrop Street.

3:46 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Beacon Road.

Sunday at 1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

WINTHROP

Friday at 4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Lambert Street.

Saturday at 3:31 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

7:23 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202.

11:39 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202.

