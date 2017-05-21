The Lincoln County Historical Association will host its 63rd annual observance of Memorial Day. Events begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the flag pole at Pownalborough Court House in Dresden.

Masonic Chaplain Bruce Alexander, of Dresden, assisted by local Revolutionary War Living History group, with camp followers and families, will lead the program.

After being called to order, the group will proceed up the woods road to the Court House cemetery. Here veteran soldiers of three wars will be remembered through spoken words and the placing of lilac blooms and white pine tassels upon the graves. The group will then return to the flag pole for the raising of colors to full staff followed by a gun salute given by the Living Historians.

Participants are welcome to stay after conclusion of the ceremonies to enjoy the grounds.

To celebrate the beginning of the summer season, the Court House will be open free to the public shortly after the ceremony.

Normal summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Memorial Day to Columbus Day, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in July and August.

Admission cost is $5 for adults, and free for children 16 and younger, LCHA members and Dresden residents. Donations accepted for building maintenance.

For more information, visit www.lincolncountyhistory.org, or call Jay Robbins at 737-2239.

