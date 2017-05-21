A 53-year-old Rockland woman was injured in a hit-and-run in Rockland early Sunday.

The woman, whose name was withheld by Rockland police, was hit from behind by a dark sedan as she was operating a motorized wheelchair in the southbound lane of South Main St. at 1:29 a.m. The car did not stop. Another driver approaching from the opposite direction found the woman lying next to her wheelchair in the road and called police.

Rockland police Detective Sgt. Russell Thompson said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. She is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He said police are continuing to investigate.

Correction: This story was updated at 12:15 p.m. on May 21 to correct the day of the incident.

