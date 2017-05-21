The Whitefield Historical Society will hold its annual Memorial Day program in memory of the veterans of World War I at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Town House on Townhouse Road in Whitefield.

A flag raising ceremony will be held outside, followed by a program inside. Research about those with Whitefield connections who served in World War I was provided to the society by Arthur Gould. Those names, along with short biographies, will be read by society members.

Refreshments will be available following the program.

For more information, email [email protected].

