One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 202 that was reported at 2:57 p.m. Monday.

Winthrop Police Lt. Daniel Cook said both vehicles — two sedans — were traveling west on Route 202 when one vehicle struck the other, pushing it into a ditch in front of Cobbossee Motel where it overturned. A Toyota Camry driven by Paula Gaudet, 41, of Winthrop, struck the rear of a car — also a Toyota Camry — driven by Beverly Wilkins, 55, also of Winthrop, Cook said. Wilkins complained of pain and was taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the accident is still under investigation. Winthrop fire, police and rescue, along with Maine State Police, all assisted at the scene, he said.

Share