A suspect in a killing that took place in Bangor on Easter has been arrested, WCSH reports.

Antoinne Bethea, a suspect in the Highland Avenue shooting, has been arrested after a traffic stop in Euclid, Ohio, according to the TV station.

Antionne Bethea Photo courtesy of WCSH

Bethea, 40, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by police in Euclid Sunday night. Officers arrested Bethea after a background check showed he was wanted in Maine.

Bethea goes by the nickname Prince and originally hails from New Haven, Conn.

According to police, he was involved in a shooting that killed 36-year-old Terrance Durel Sr. in Bangor.

Durel’s mother, Theresa Reed, spoke to WCSH, saying Durel had moved to New Orleans but was in Maine visiting his son at the home of his ex-wife, who was in a relationship with Bethea. The two argued and Bethea then shot Durel twice.

Bethea is awaiting extradition from Ohio.

Correction: This story was updated at 2:41 p.m. on May 22 to correct the spelling of Bethea’s first name.

