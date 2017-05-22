ALFRED – A York County judge has denied a request by a Bronx, New York, man to withdraw his guilty plea in a 2014 shooting in which two people died.

The decision by Justice John H. O’Neil came after several hours of argument and consideration in the case of Fuquan Prince Wilson, who was charged with murder in the 2014 shooting deaths of two men in Biddeford. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of manslaughter in March in exchange for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Jeffrey Lude (left) and his brothers Jared and Damian Renadette in 2013. Photo courtesy of the Lude family Fuquan Prince Wilson Courtesy Maine Department of Public Safety

Since then, Wilson’s attorney, David Bobrow, filed last-minute paperwork to dismiss the case and withdraw Wilson’s plea.

O’Neil denied a motion by Bobrow to dismiss the case unless Wilson changed his plea. Wilson then moved to withdraw the guilty plea, prompting a new round of arguments as to whether he should be allowed to do so.

The case had been slated for an April 4 trial. Jurors had been selected and witnesses were prepared by both sides to testify. The sudden withdrawal Monday drew surprise from the dozens of family members of the two men who were shot to death, Russell Chris LaVoie and Jeffrey Lude. According to the state, Wilson shot the men in July 2014 as they fled a home where LaVoie and Lude had just attempted to rob Wilson of drugs.

The men were armed with a mallet and a BB gun that looked like a real weapon. Wilson was injured in the initial robbery attempt, and then fired a handgun at the men as they fled.

The disagreement that led to the withdrawal of the plea focuses on new information that had come to light that Bobrow argued should compel the court to dismiss the case because prosecutors withheld information.

According to court papers filed last week, Bobrow focused on an interview with a witness, Haley Barrett, that was conducted by Maine State Police Detective Scott Harakles, the lead investigator.

Also present at the interview was Assistant Attorney General John Alsop. The interview was not recorded, and was meant to prepare Barrett to testify at trial, according to the state.

Barrett was the first person to speak to Wilson after the shooting. According to Bobrow, Barrett had made a comment that if Wilson did not shoot the men, she believed everyone was going to die.

Bobrow said in court that Alsop told Harakles, “That does not help us. Do not file a report.”

Harakles filed the report anyway. According to Bobrow, someone changed the report to alter what Barrett said to “everyone dies sometimes.”

Bobrow also alleges that someone removed a notation from the report that was ultimately submitted, that said that the information had been previously revised.

“The only means of that being removed would have been if a person other than Detective Harakles accessed the computerized report and deleted it,” Bobrow said in his filing.

The attorney general’s office later said the report had not been altered.

Soon after the dispute about the interview and the report, Harakles was removed from the case, Bobrow wrote.

In an email to a private investigator for the defense, Harakles discussed his removal, saying, “Yesterday I took a very strong stand for the truth and what is just,” according to court records. “Today they removed me from the case.”

Harakles has since hired an attorney and is pursuing action, according to a filing by Bobrow.

Bobrow also said Harakles was at the courthouse Monday and would testify about what occurred if the court permitted him.

The state, represented by Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam, argued that the disputed information at issue had already been provided to the defense before Wilson pleaded guilty and that it would not be admissible, had the case gone to trial.

Elam described Harakles as a rogue detective, and said the pretrial preparation meeting in question is not usually reduced to writing.

She also rebuffed accusations that her office changed the report, and said every issue Bobrow was raising came from information the state had given to them.

Elam also said that if the judge allows Wilson to withdraw the plea, the state will be at a disadvantage because witnesses who planned to be available in early April for a trial are now out of state or out of contact.

Other witnesses suffer from addiction, and their availability could not be relied upon, Elam argued.

If Wilson withdraws his plea agreement, he could be subject to harsher penalties if convicted at trial because the murder charges could be reinstated, including up to life in prison.

According to court records, Wilson was using a Biddeford man’s home to sell drugs. LaVoie and Lude entered the home one night in July 2014, armed with a mallet and what witnesses believed was a semiautomatic pistol. The gun was later determined to be an airsoft BB gun.

While one man pointed the airsoft gun at other people in the home, the other attacked Wilson with the mallet, injuring him, according to court records. The men fled, and according to the state, Wilson chased them, firing 14 rounds at them as they ran.

Wilson fled the state and was later apprehended in New York City. During the plea hearing, Bobrow acknowledged that a jury may have found his client guilty of manslaughter based on imperfect self defense, meaning that, in the moment, Wilson had an honest but unreasonable belief that he was justified in using deadly force.

Imperfect self defense is often used by attorneys to argue for lesser charges.

