AUGUSTA

Sunday at 7:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quimby Street.

9:25 a.m., an overdose rescue was performed on State Street.

9:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Noyes Court.

11:35 a.m., a well-being check was performed at locations around the city.

11:45 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:08 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Sparrow Drive.

12:22 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Industrial Drive.

12:26 p.m., harassment was reported on West Crescent Street.

12:54 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:06 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Edison Drive.

3:21 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Sewall Street.

4:18 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Tasker Road.

5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.

7:09 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on New England Road.

7:16 p.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.

7:42 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Route 3 East and Cushnoc Crossing.

7:52 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Burns Road.

8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

9:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on New England Road.

10:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

10:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

Monday at 3:23 a.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

GARDINER

Friday at 2:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

7:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Street.

Sunday at 12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Street.

Monday at 7:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mattson Heights.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 4:37 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Friday at 11:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Norris Hill Road.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.

Saturday at 2:46 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202.

WAYNE

Friday 9:41 p.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Lovejoy Pond Road.

WINTHROP

Sunday at 10:23 a.m., a personal injury traffic accident was reported on U.S. Route 202.

10:59 a.m., a family fight was reported on Gannett Lane.

4:58 p.m., a dispute was reported on Green Street.

5:21 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Town Hall Lane.

10:22 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 1:06 p.m., Amanda L. Rodrigue, 27, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant after an animal complaint was made on Middle Street.

GARDINER

Friday at 3:10 p.m., Timothy Raymond Bellavance, 49, of Gardiner was arrested on a warrant on Highland Avenue.

