GARDINER — Devon Maschino had a two-run single in the first inning and Gardiner held on to beat Maranacook 4-0 for its 10th straight win in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B baseball action Monday.

Sam Jermyn, Ryan Kelley and Marc Cloutier each added single for Gardiner (11-3). Logan Porter earned the win, going the distance and allowing only three hits.

Chris Florek, Duncan Rogers and Silas Mohlar each singled for the Black Bears (4-8). Florek took the loss, allowing four hits.

ERSKINE 7, LINCOLN 1: Dylan Presby went the distance for a two-hitter as the Eagles rolled to the KVAC B victory in Newcastle.

Presby fanned five on the mound, while Nick Howard went 3 for 4 at the plate. Nate Howard and Braden Soule had doubles for Erskine (11-3).

Lincoln fell to 1-11.

MESSALONSKEE 9, CONY 8, 8 INN.: Josh Joy earned the win in relief and hit a pair of doubles as the Eagles won the KVAC A game in extra innings in Augusta.

Andrew Everett pitched the eighth for the save for Messalonskee (6-9).

Taylor Heath had two hits for Cony (1-13).

SOFTBALL

OAK HILL 7, LISBON 0: Sadie Waterman tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out five batters to lead the Raiders to a Mountain Valley Conference win in Wales.

Kiera Young had three hits, including a double, along with an RBI for Oak Hill (9-3). Hannah Nadeau had three singles and an RBI, while Julia Ahlberg had two singles and an RBI for the Raiders.

Lisbon falls to 9-4.

LINCOLN 6, ERSKINE 5: Kortney McKenna had a home run, a single and three RBIs to spark Lincoln (2-10) to the KVAC B win in Newcastle. Anna Hatch also homered for Lincoln.

Kayla Hodgkins tripled and singled for Erskine (5-9).

WINTHROP 12-16, HALL-DALE 0-7: Kaleigh Oberg cracked a home run, two doubles and had six RBIs to lead the Ramblers to an MVC win in the first game of a doubleheader in Winthrop.

Oberg and Matti Rice each added three hits as Winthrop (10-3) finished off the sweep of the twin bill in the second game.

Jill Whynot had two singles for Hall-Dale (5-8) in game one, and Alyssa Bonenfant added two hits in the second game.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MESSALONSKEE 13, BRUNSWICK 3: Lauren Pickett had seven goals and one assist to spark the Eagles to the KVAC win at Thomas College in Waterville.

Ally Turner added a goal and eight assists for Messalonskee (9-1) while Lydia Dexter chipped in three goals and Jenna Nash two. Gaby Languet made six saves.

Anna Davis, Jenna Brooks and Lila Solberg scored for Brunswick (3-6). Mickaela Aschbrenner stopped 15 shots.

CONY 11, ERSKINE 10: Lauren Coniff scored three goals to lead the Rams to a win in South China.

Molly Silsby, Faith Pouliot and Sydney Avery added two goals each for Cony (4-5).

Audrey Jordan, Abby Haskell and Jordan Linscott each scored two goals for Erskine (4-5).

GARDINER 16, EDWARD LITTLE 14: Hailee Lovely scored nine goals to spark the host Tigers to the Class A win.

Lauren Chadwick added three goals for Gardiner (4-5) while Evelyn Hinkley had two. Julia Hinkley made 10 saves.

Megan Steele led the Eddies (4-6) with six goals and Haley Prolich chipped in with four.

Share