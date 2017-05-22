AUGUSTA — Josh Joy hit a pair of doubles and pitched strong in relief to lead the Messalonskee baseball team past Cony 9-8 in an eight-inning Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Monday afternoon.
Andrew Everett pitched the eighth for the save for Messalonskee (6-9).
Taylor Heath had two hits for Cony (1-13).
WATERVILLE 11, MCI 0, 5 inn.: Justin Wentworth, Daniel Gaunce and Austin Cummings each doubled to help the Purple Panthers roll to the KVAC B victory in Waterville.
The Panthers (10-3) scored nine runs in the third inning to pull away.
MCI dropped to 2-11.
SKOWHEGAN 6, MT. BLUE 0: Colby Miller and Michael Berry combined to toss a three-hit shutout to lead the Indians to a KVAC A win in Skowhegan.
Skowhegan improves to 4-10.
Ryan Nelson had two singles for Mt. Blue (4-10).
NOKOMIS 7, BELFAST 1: Alex Baird had a double and two singles to spark the Warriors in Newport.
Josh Smestad added a triple for Nokomis (11-2) while winning pitcher Josh Perry also doubled.
Dakota Payson had a double and single for Belfast (4-9).
ERSKINE 7, LINCOLN 1: Dylan Presby went the distance for a two-hitter as the Eagles rolled to the KVAC B victory in Newcastle.
Presby fanned five, while Nick Howard went 3 for 4. Nate Howard and Braden Soule had doubles for Erskine (11-3).
Lincoln Academy fell to 1-11.
LAWRENCE 7, BRUNSWICK 1: Eric Jackson went the distance, allowing only four hits, to lead the Bulldogs to the KVAC A win in Brunswick.
Devon Webb, Nick Grard and Jared Dodge each had two hits for Lawrence (6-8).
Brunswick dropped to 0-12.
MOUNT VIEW 5, MEDOMAK VALLEY 2: Max Tomlin had two singles to pace the Mustangs to the KVAC B win in Thorndike. Colby Furrow earned the win for Mount View (4-8).
The Panthers fall to 5-8.
SOFTBALL
SKOWHEGAN 7, MT. BLUE 1: Junior Ashley Alward struck out 17 and carried a shutout into the final inning to lead the Indians to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.
Alyssa Everett had a pair of hits for Skowhegan (11-2), while Alward allowed only two hits to Mt. Blue (2-11) to improve to 6-0 this season.
MCI 10, WATERVILLE 2: Caroline Vigue and Hannah Peacock each smacked a double and a triple to lead the Huskies to a KVAC B win in Waterville.
April McAlpine had a double, while Deangeliz Urena had a triple for MCI (4-9).
Madison Clowes and Coby Dangler each had doubles for Waterville (3-9).
MADISON 9, TELSTAR 1: Winning pitcher Madeline Wood homered and Whitney Bess had two doubles and five RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Bethel.
Sydney LeBlanc went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Madison (12-0) as well.
Telstar dropped to 7-5.
LINCOLN 6, ERSKINE 5: Kortney McKenna had a home run, a single and three RBIs to spark Lincoln (2-10) to the KVAC B win in Newcastle. Anna Hatch also homered for Lincoln.
Kayla Hodgkins tripled and singled for Erskine (5-9).
CARRABEC 15, WISCASSET 0, 5 inn.: Bailey Dunphy had a triple, double, two singles and three RBIs to lead the Cobras to the MVC win in Wiscasset.
Sam LeBeau earned the win, striking out nine, and helped her own cause with a single and three RBIs for Carrabec (8-5). Paige Giroux added two singles and an RBI.
Stephanie Jones tripled in the first inning for Wiscasset’s (2-10) only hit.
WINSLOW 18, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 8, 6 inn.: Bailey Robbins had four hits, including a pair of doubles, and five RBIs to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win in Jay.
Cassie Demers homered and drove in three runs for Winslow (8-3), while Alexa Petrovic had two hits and two RBIs.
Emily Castonguay had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Spruce Mountain (2-11).
LAWRENCE 8, BRUNSWICK 2: Lilly Herrin had almost as many hits (three) as she allowed (five) as the Bulldogs won the KVAC A game in Brunswick.
Herrin struck out 10 Dragons to earn the win in the circle for Lawrence (7-7). Lauren Lambert and Haley Holt each had a double and a single for the Bulldogs.
Shelby Plourde had a triple for Brunswick (0-12).
NOKOMIS 9, BELFAST 3: Austin Leighton homered in the first inning and sent the Warriors on their way to the KVAC B win in Newport.
Leighton finished with three hits for Nokomis (7-6), which scored six runs in the fifth inning to put the game away. Maci Leali added a pair of doubles, while Aren Herrick had two hits, including a triple.
Belfast (3-10) got a double from catcher Maya Cunningham.
VINALHAVEN 5-7, TEMPLE 4-10: Deleyni Carr had 15 strikeouts to lead the Bereans to a victory over the Vikings in the second game of a doubleheader at Thomas College in Waterville.
Olivia Baker and Vanessa Currie each had doubles for Temple (3-6).
Ashlyn Littlefield had two doubles for Vinalhaven (6-5).
In the opener, Carr struck out 13 batters, but it wasn’t enough as the Bereans fell to the Vikings.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MESSALONSKEE 13, BRUNSWICK 3: Lauren Pickett had seven goals and one assist to spark the Eagles at Thomas College.
Ally Turner added a goal and eight assists for Messalonskee (9-1) while Lydia Dexter chipped in three goals and Jenna Nash two. Gaby Languet made six saves.
Anna Davis, Jenna Brooks and Lila Solberg scored for Brunswick (3-6). Mickaela Aschbrenner stopped 15 shots.
CONY 11, ERSKINE 10: Lauren Coniff scored three goals to lead the Rams in South China.
Molly Silsby, Faith Pouliot and Sydney Avery added two goals each for Cony (4-5).
Audrey Jordan, Abby Haskell and Jordan Linscott each scored two goals for Erskine (4-5).
