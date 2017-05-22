MANCHESTER — Selectmen meet Tuesday to consider the appointment of an acting fire chief, as Chief Clarence “Bug” Cram has stepped down after many years with the department.

Cram, who Town Manager E. Patrick Gilbert said has been with the fire department for 39 years, informed the town, May 10, he was stepping down from his role as chief.

Clarence 'Bug' Cram

Selectmen are scheduled to consider ratifying the appointment of Frank Wozniak, who is now deputy chief, as acting fire chief, at their 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the town office.

Gilbert said the fire department will have elections, for a new chief, and make a recommendation to selectmen.

Selectmen are also scheduled to hold a final budget workshop regarding the proposed town budget for next year.

Share