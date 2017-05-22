IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:07 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Easy Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

4:50 p.m., threatening was reported on School Street.

Monday at 6:04 a.m., lines were reported down on Farmington Falls Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 12:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Drive.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 6:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:53 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Wind Fall Lane.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 10:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

8:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Somerset Avenue.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

IN RIPLEY, Sunday at 9:50 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.

3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

4:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

8:34 p.m., a brush fire was reported on North Avenue.

8:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Vallee Avenue.

9:20 a.m., theft was reported at the Best Western on Main Street.

9:39 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

12:19 p.m., an assault was reported in The Concourse.

12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

12:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

1:17 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Quarry Road.

3:35 p.m., theft was reported on Carey Lane.

5:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Dunton Court.

6:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing on Water Street.

6:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

9:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Elmwood Avenue.

Monday at 2:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

ARRESTS

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 4:55 p.m., Madison S. Danforth, 20, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, Joseph Riley Jr., of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

Nathan Vining, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:17 p.m., Ryan Charles Mills, 30, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:19 p.m., Todd Thomas Spencer, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on a probation hold.

9:20 p.m., Michael Allan McGregor, 23, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

9:56 p.m., Amy Marie Sanipas, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8 a.m., Brianna Maberry, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 5:29 p.m., Zachary T. Sawyer, 29, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of violating a protection order.

6:09 p.m., Terence R. Hallee, 82, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of indecent conduct.

