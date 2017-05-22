IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:07 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Easy Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
4:50 p.m., threatening was reported on School Street.
Monday at 6:04 a.m., lines were reported down on Farmington Falls Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 12:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pleasant Drive.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 6:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:53 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Wind Fall Lane.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 10:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
8:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Somerset Avenue.
10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.
IN RIPLEY, Sunday at 9:50 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McClellan Street.
3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
4:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.
8:34 p.m., a brush fire was reported on North Avenue.
8:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Vallee Avenue.
9:20 a.m., theft was reported at the Best Western on Main Street.
9:39 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
12:19 p.m., an assault was reported in The Concourse.
12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
12:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
1:17 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Quarry Road.
3:35 p.m., theft was reported on Carey Lane.
5:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Dunton Court.
6:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing on Water Street.
6:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
9:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Elmwood Avenue.
Monday at 2:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
ARRESTS
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 4:55 p.m., Madison S. Danforth, 20, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, Joseph Riley Jr., of Wilton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.
Nathan Vining, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:17 p.m., Ryan Charles Mills, 30, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
9:19 p.m., Todd Thomas Spencer, 27, of St. Albans, was arrested on a probation hold.
9:20 p.m., Michael Allan McGregor, 23, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation hold.
9:56 p.m., Amy Marie Sanipas, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8 a.m., Brianna Maberry, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 5:29 p.m., Zachary T. Sawyer, 29, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of violating a protection order.
6:09 p.m., Terence R. Hallee, 82, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of indecent conduct.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form