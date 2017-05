I read with interest a recent piece about the snowstorm on May 11, 1945 (”Tired of rain? In May 1945, snow buried region,” May 11).

I was on a Navy destroyer DD-489 on patrol for submarines when we pulled into Portland Harbor. I was telling my crewmates what a beautiful state was Maine. About then the snow came and we had about six to eight inches on the deck.

They almost threw me overboard.

Donald Rines

Waterville

Share