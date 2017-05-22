The University of Maine at Orono’s female a cappella group will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Hall-Dale High School, 111 Maple St., in Farmingdale. The concert is free to the public.

Auditioned out of a larger group, University Singers, which is UMaine’s auditioned touring choir, will sing its own arrangements of songs originally performed by a variety of artists across many genres. During performances, listeners may hear 1950’s barbershop, 1980’s synthpop, or even 2000’s teen love songs, all arranged by Renaissance or previous students at the university.

For more information, call the school at 622-4162.

