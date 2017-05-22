FARMINGTON — A Wilton man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting his girlfriend in February was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury Wednesday on multiple felony assault charges.

Joel Thompson, 42, is charged with gross sexual assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and violating the conditions of his release in connection with a February 4 incident in which Thompson is accused of attacking his girlfriend, strangling her until she was unconscious and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

Joel Thompson Related Headlines Wilton man charged with gross sexual assault

In a statement to Wilton Police officer Brian T. Lynch, the woman described how Thompson strangled her repeatedly, ripped off her clothes and smashed her head against the bathtub and shower of a Weld Street home before sexually assaulting her. Following the assault, the woman said she fled out a window, running to her father’s house next door where they called police.

The Morning Sentinel does not name alleged victims of sexual assault without their permission.

Wilton Police responded to the woman’s father’s house shortly after midnight. They found Thompson in the basement of the house next door where they arrested him.

The woman told police that she had attempted to fight back against Thompson by scratching at his eyes. In his affidavit, Lynch noted one of the woman’s hands was “swollen due to being broken by striking (Thompson).” Lynch also noted the woman “had clear marks on her neck where she had been strangled” as well as broken blood vessels in one of her eyes. In his February booking photo, Thompson appears to have a black eye and cuts around his face.

Asked what happened, Thompson told police the woman had attacked him and denied any wrongdoing, according to Lynch’s affidavit.

At the time of the alleged assault, Thompson was out on bail for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in November 2016. Following his February arrest, Thompson was released on bail on the condition that he have no contact with the alleged victim and reside at his parents’ house in Phillips. Additional conditions of his release include no use of alcoholic beverages or illegal drugs and submitting to random searches. Thompson is required to remain at his parents’ home at all times except when he goes to work, attends church on Sundays, medical appointments, “DHHS related meetings” and other appointments, according to court documents.

Kate McCormick — 861-9218

[email protected]

Twitter: @KateRMcCormick

Share