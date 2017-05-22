WILTON — Wilton voters approved a $3.12 million budget at Monday’s annual Town Meeting, a more than $27,000 increase over the previous year’s budget.

Despite the spending increases, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said the overall budget will come in nearly $11,000 lower than last year due to increases in state revenue sharing. Total revenues for the town increased from $992,450 last year to over $1.03 million this year, a $38,000 increase.

In a meeting that ran two hours, more than 75 residents approved all 52 warrant articles, although not without some discussion.

The fire and public works department heads fielded questions from voters concerned about requested spending increases. Following a lengthy discussion residents approved the use of $95,000 in tax increment financing funds to purchase a new light-duty rescue fire truck for the department. That money will be supplemented by $17,000 from the fire department’s capital account and $3,600 from the sale of its 4 x 4 forestry truck.

Voters also approved $135,760 for the fire department’s overall budget, a $14,020 increase over last year with boosts to the department’s fire apparatus capital improvement fund, chief and assistant stipends and employee compensation, employer contributions and equipment.

Residents voted in favor of other increases, including $871,850 for the highway department, a $22,000 increase over last year. Public Works foreman Dale Roberts explained much of the increase would go toward overtime pay for department employees in anticipation of snow fall levels comparable to this past winter.

Additionally voters approved $492,374 for the Wilton Police Department, a more than $8,000 increase over last year, $293,700 for general government administration, a $13,300 increase, and $51,280 for the public safety building, which included a $20,000 increase to the capital improvement budget for the building’s roof repair.

In addition to voting on the town budget, residents approved changes to Wilton’s zoning ordinance including the addition of “odors detectable at the lot line,” to its site plan review criteria and standards and performance standards which previously included only dust, noise and smoke produced at a site. Voters also agreed to amend the town’s ordinance to add abandoned buildings to the town’s building and property maintenance ordinance and expanded that ordinance to cover the Residential II zone.

In municipal elections on May 16, Wilton residents voted in an uncontested election to replace two members of the Select Board and fill a vacancy on the RSU 9 Board of Directors. David Leavitt will replace John Black on the Select Board, while Keith Swett will replace Jeffrey Rowe. Black and Rowe declined to run again after their terms expired this year. Swett and Leavitt were sworn in at the end of the Town Meeting.

Also, Irving Faunce will replace Swett on the RSU 9 board of directors.

