Our country has never seemed more divided. The 2016 election and the first months of this administration have led to deep divisions nationwide. Bipartisanship seems like a thing of the past. It has never been more important to work towards reviving civility in our politics and in our communities.

This is why I’m thankful that Mayor David Rollins and the Augusta City Council have issued a proclamation declaring May to be Revive Civility and Respect Month. Additionally, Mayor Rollins will be working with the Augusta school board on civility initiatives. By convening partners to work with students at all levels on efforts to improve civility, we can ensure the next generation of leaders, voters, and active citizens can help turn the tide on our nation’s declining discourse. By encouraging citizens to engage with one another and pledge to be more civil, as Mayor Rollins has championed, we can come together as a community to turn the tide on our nation’s declining discourse.

We want to congratulate Mayor Rollins and the people of Augusta for embarking on this important mission. The future of our country lies in young people, and reminding them of what we can achieve when we work together, avoiding divisiveness, is a necessary step to improving our country’s civility. We all have a role to play in reviving civility and respect, and we thank Mayor Rollins for taking the lead.

Dr. Carolyn J. Lukensmeyer

executive director

National Institute for Civil Discourse

Washington, D.C.

