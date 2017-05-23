The top executives at Maine’s two large, publicly traded companies fared even better from a percentage perspective than the 8.5 percent average raise given last year to the typical CEO at the largest U.S. businesses. But the Maine executives remain far behind those company CEOs in compensation, which averaged $11.5 million.

Melissa Smith, president and CEO of payment processor Wex, saw a 17 percent increase in her base pay and a 47 percent increase in total compensation. When stocks and incentives were added to her 2015 base salary of $578,317, her total compensation was $2,853,989. Directors determined she was underpaid relative to industry peers, and in 2016 she received a base salary of $674,039, which rose to $4,211,007 when incentives and stocks were added.

Jonathan Ayers, the president, CEO and chairman of veterinary diagnostics firm Idexx Laboratories, received a base salary of $800,000 in 2015 that rose to $4,767,705 when adjusted for bonuses and incentives. In 2016, he had the same base salary, but received $5,842,863 in total compensation, a 23 percent increase.

