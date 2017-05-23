The Hallowell Fire Department will display its collection of historic fire equipment, photographs and other memorabilia at an open house scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the old Hallowell Town Hall/Fire Station, 1 Winthrop St.

The artifacts and photos were inventoried by archivists Jane Radcliffe and Ron Kley, in an effort funded by a grant from the Maine Historical Society, according to a news release from the Historic Hallowell Committee.

“We did the best we could to identify the subjects of the photographs,” Radcliff said, according to the release. “But we didn’t know the people. We’re asking Hallowell citizens to visit the fire station, look over the photos and provide any information they can so we can get more information about pictures and people in them.”

The collection, which belongs to the city, will remain on display in the town house/fire station after the department moves to its new location.

Members of the Initiative Committee will be on hand to guide visitors through the building and describe the planned renovations to the wooden section of the building and the hose tower, according to the release.

The open house is sponsored by the Historic Hallowell Committee, with assistance from the Citizens Initiative Committee, the group championing the restoration.

For more information, visit www.historichallowell.org or call Bob McIntire at 592-4718.

