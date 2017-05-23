IN ANSON, Monday at 7 p.m., a bail violation was reported on North Main Street.
Tuesday at 8:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pease Hill Road.
IN BENTON, Monday at 5:06 p.m., a scam was reported on Pines Road.
IN BINGHAM, Monday at 2:50 p.m., fraud was reported on James Street.
7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Miller Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:09 a.m., theft was reported on South Sibley Drive.
IN CHINA, Tuesday at 3:12 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Lakeview Drive.
6:13 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Lakeview Drive.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 5:26 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN EMBDEN, Monday at 12:07 p.m., fraud was reported on Kennebec River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:36 a.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.
3 p.m., an assault was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.
6:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., theft was reported at Verizon Wireless on Ridge Road.
12:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:04 a.m., lines were reported down on Farmington Falls Road.
7:27 a.m., harassment was reported on North Street.
9:50 a.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.
4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 8:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.
IN JACKMAN, Monday at 10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 1:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ash Street.
10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hope Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:42 p.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.
4:22 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.
5:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.
8:30 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 3:03 p.m., stalking was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:05 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
10:46 a.m., harassment was reported to the police department.
10:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
12:27 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Water Street.
12:42 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.
12:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Save-a-Lot in The Concourse.
2:09 p.m., assault was reported on Gray Street.
2:55 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Ticonic Street.
4:33 p.m., a report of threatening led to an arrest on Colby Street.
8:06 p.m., theft was reported at the Home Depot in Waterville Commons.
10:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported in The Concourse.
10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Tuesday at 2:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.
2:56 a.m., a noise complaint led to an arrest on Dalton Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 8:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Davis Court.
10:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Davis Court.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 10:05 a.m., Todd Swan, 51, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
2:25 p.m., Donald Rutillius Jones, 57, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest with physical force and obstructing government administration.
5:58 p.m., Michael Albert Smith, 49, of Industry, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:50 a.m., Justin Howard Amos, 24, of Bangor, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.
12:45 p.m., Brittany Pike, 22, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of criminal attempted burglary.
10:28 p.m., Lina Torres-Engelhardt, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.
11:18 p.m., Terry Addison Davis, 48, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:30 a.m., Gradyn Dyer, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
5 p.m., Roberto Torres Jr., 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Tuesday at 3:34 a.m., Richard Edward Rice, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
SUMMONSES
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:36 a.m., Tyler Kenneth Dorsey, 28, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of theft.
7:24 p.m., Richard W. Gilliland, 30, of Benton, was summoned on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:54 p.m., Megan Irene LeGasse, 32, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of theft.
