IN ANSON, Monday at 7 p.m., a bail violation was reported on North Main Street.

Tuesday at 8:44 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN BENTON, Monday at 5:06 p.m., a scam was reported on Pines Road.

IN BINGHAM, Monday at 2:50 p.m., fraud was reported on James Street.

7:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Miller Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:09 a.m., theft was reported on South Sibley Drive.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 3:12 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Lakeview Drive.

6:13 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 5:26 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 12:07 p.m., fraud was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:36 a.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

3 p.m., an assault was reported on Sites Stinson Drive.

6:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., theft was reported at Verizon Wireless on Ridge Road.

12:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:04 a.m., lines were reported down on Farmington Falls Road.

7:27 a.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

9:50 a.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.

4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 8:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Industry Road.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 1:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ash Street.

10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hope Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:42 p.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.

4:22 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.

5:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

8:30 p.m., threatening was reported on West Front Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Monday at 3:03 p.m., stalking was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:05 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

10:46 a.m., harassment was reported to the police department.

10:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:27 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Water Street.

12:42 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

12:54 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Save-a-Lot in The Concourse.

2:09 p.m., assault was reported on Gray Street.

2:55 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Ticonic Street.

4:33 p.m., a report of threatening led to an arrest on Colby Street.

8:06 p.m., theft was reported at the Home Depot in Waterville Commons.

10:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported in The Concourse.

10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 2:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

2:56 a.m., a noise complaint led to an arrest on Dalton Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 8:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Davis Court.

10:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Davis Court.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 10:05 a.m., Todd Swan, 51, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

2:25 p.m., Donald Rutillius Jones, 57, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest with physical force and obstructing government administration.

5:58 p.m., Michael Albert Smith, 49, of Industry, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:50 a.m., Justin Howard Amos, 24, of Bangor, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

12:45 p.m., Brittany Pike, 22, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of criminal attempted burglary.

10:28 p.m., Lina Torres-Engelhardt, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:18 p.m., Terry Addison Davis, 48, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:30 a.m., Gradyn Dyer, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

5 p.m., Roberto Torres Jr., 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Tuesday at 3:34 a.m., Richard Edward Rice, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 8:36 a.m., Tyler Kenneth Dorsey, 28, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of theft.

7:24 p.m., Richard W. Gilliland, 30, of Benton, was summoned on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:54 p.m., Megan Irene LeGasse, 32, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of theft.

Share