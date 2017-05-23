BUCKIELD — If any team left on the schedule this season appeared ready to threaten the Richmond softball team’s four-year win streak Buckfield seemed a likely candidate.

The Bucks’ only loss this season came at Richmond and the Bobcats always expect a tough game from their Class D rivals. For three innings Tuesday it was. Then the Richmond bats came to life the Bucks’ defense fell apart.

The final: Richmond 12, Buckfield 1.

The victory runs Richmond’s win streak to a state record 84 games and counting. The Bobcats are 14-0 this season in Class D South while the Bucks fall to 11-2.

The Bobcats finished with 12 hits while the Bucks committed nine errors. Richmond junior Sydney Tilton cracked her fifth homer of the season, while senior Meranda Martin allowed just one hit, a fourth-inning homer by sophomore Hannah Shields.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when Tilton took Abby Shields’ pitch over the right-field fence for an opposite field home run. The rugged catcher made the most of that opportunity as she drew four walks in her other at-bats without seeing a strike.

“It’s always hard at Buckfield and we know that,” Tilton said. “But coming up here and keeping the energy going all game long is huge. And I think this is definitely something to work off of for future games for us.”

The Bobcats took a 3-0 lead in the fourth when Mackenzie Abbott and Kaylee Williams, the eight and nine hitters in the order, each singled. Martin drove Abbott home with a sacrifice fly and Camryn Hurley singled in Williams.

“It took us once through the lineup before we really started hitting the ball,” Richmond coach Tony Martin said. “Then they start hitting the ball and getting the ball in play and try and take that extra base if we can. If they bobble it or something my runners are going to take an extra base.”

Martin walked two, struck out four and gave up one hit, Shields’ homer over the left-field fence.

“An inside fastball,” Martin said of the pitch. “Kudos to her for getting around on that.”

Martin used all six of her pitches, rarely repeating the same one twice.

“We were working everything,” Tilton said. “Everything was on. There wasn’t anything that we didn’t throw and didn’t mix up.”

The Bobcats scored six runs in the fifth on five hits and three Buckfield errors. Hurley tripled to right and scored and Williams singled home a pair.

“They’re a great team,” Buckfield coach Sandy Albert said. “You can make a couple (mistakes) maybe, but they usually make you pay for it.”

Abbott, Hurley, Williams and Cassidy Harriman each had two hits for the Bobcats while the defense was sound all, the way around. Hurley picked a line drive off her shoetops at third while Caity Kendrick made three strong plays at short. Second baseman Bri Lancaster and Harriman at first were also solid.

“All of them made a play,” Coach Martin said. “All of them are getting the glove down. You can’t be nervous. You’ve just got to make that play into the glove first.”

