Andrew Day of Bangor was visiting his parents’ house on Sunday when he looked outside and saw a cluster of four baby squirrels and realized they had somehow gotten knotted together by their tails and were struggling to get free.

Day noticed the squirrels’ mother watching from a tree nearby, he told WCSH.

“It was sad,” Day said. “We felt like we had to help them out.”

So Day’s mother, Kathy, called the Maine Warden Service for assistance but was told that the nearest warden was about an hour away, WCSH reported.

That’s when the Days decided to try to disentangle the squirrels on their own.

It took them about an hour and a half, but the Days were able to free the squirrels unharmed and the four critters scurried back to their mom in the tree.

Day told WCSH that he’s gotten a lot of praise from people who saw the video he posted on YouTube, but he says he doesn’t feel like a hero.

