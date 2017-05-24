WATERVILLE — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Waterville will be featured on national television Thursday for it program fighting food insecurity.

The NBC program titled “The Red Nose Day Special” will air at 10 p.m. and is hosted by comedian Chris Hardwick. It will be broadcast from Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. The program supports the Red Nose Day charity campaign, which is an annual effort to raise money and awareness of children in need around the world. The NBC program is star-studded, featuring celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom, Bear Grylls, Mark Hamill, Paul Rudd and the cast of the NBC show “This Is Us.”

In the three-minute Boys and Girls Clubs segment, Rudd makes a trip to Waterville to show how the area has been hit hard by recession and recognizes the efforts of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Waterville to combat food insecurity among children. The organization serves more than 60,000 free hot meals each year, including a weekend backpack program.

Red Nose Day features an evening of special programming to support the cause with “Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day” at 8 p.m., followed by a special 9 p.m. episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day” with Julia Roberts going to Kenya, which leads up to NBC’s third annual “The Red Nose Day Special” at 10 p.m.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this week that it will match up to $1 million in donations made to Red Nose Day in the U.S. using Facebook’s charitable giving tools. Red Nose Day launched in the United States in 2015 and has raised more than $60 million for people across the country. The campaign’s notable red noses are on sale at Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide.

Share