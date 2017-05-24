A Brunswick man was injured Tuesday night in a collision with a moose, according the Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCauseland.

Paul McCleary, 49, could not avoid the animal, which wandered on to the road as McCleary was driving north on Route 2A. The accident happened just before 9 p.m.

McCleary received a cut on his head and injuries to his wrist that were checked out by Calais EMTs at the scene of the crash. His 2003 Chevrolet sedan was demolished in the accident.

The moose was killed in the collision.

