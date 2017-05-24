Maine Veterans Memorial Cemeteries will conduct its Grave Flag Program at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at 163 Mt. Vernon Road and Civic Center Drive, in Augusta.

Participants will gather for opening by Maine Public Safety pipes and drums, prayer, introductions and instructions at the top of the hill at the Civic Center Drive location near the flag pole.

Donations are always needed for flags, to make a donation mail a checks payable to: The American Legion, P.O. Box 900, Waterville, ME 04903. Note: Grave Flag Program.Mail Donations to: “

For more information, call Don Simoneau at 897-4139 or the American Legion Headquarters at 873-3229.

