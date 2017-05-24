AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 7:35 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:18 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Riverside Drive.

11.23 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mill Street.

1:36 p.m., a 26-year-old Hallowell man was issued a summons on a charge of failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident, after a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on South Belfast Avenue and Cony Road.

1:46 p.m., theft was reported on Marduca Lane.

2:42 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Cony Circle.

3:24 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

3:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

4:10 p.m., fraud was reported on Rodrigue Heights.

4:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Greenwood Court.

5:13 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Child Street.

5:21 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:04 p.m., theft was reported on Sewall Street.

6:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

9:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:59 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

1:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:39 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 11:50 a.m., suspicious circumstances were reported on Willow Street.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 4:24 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Middle Street.

5:27 p.m., theft was reported on Outlet Road.

9 p.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Sampsons Row and Vine Street.

MONMOUTH

Tuesday at 3:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:11 p.m., burglary was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

7:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 3:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

9:07 p.m., a family fight was reported on Highland Avenue.

Wednesday at 3:38 a.m., a family fight was reported on Squire Court.

5:48 a.m., theft was reported on Royal Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., Jaci A. Beane, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Union Street.

9 p.m., Michael Edward Nickles, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.

Wednesday at an unidentified time, prosecutors filed a complaint against Michael L. Karcher, 30, of Fayette, charging him with domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening. Police arrested Karcher following events that allegedly happened on May 21.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 1:16 a.m., Steve E. Case, 53, of Winthrop, was arrested on Highland Avenue, and prosecutors filed a complaint charging him with domestic violence assault.

