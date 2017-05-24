TURNER — Haley Brann doubled home Meghan Meehan with no outs in the top of the eighth, lifting the Gardiner softball team to a 2-1 win over Leavitt in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game on Wednesday.

Leavitt led 1-0 in the seventh before Gardiner (14-1) rallied.

Sidney Bartunek led off the top of the inning with a single and later came home on a Brooke Somes single to tie the game.

Jillian Bisson pitched the complete game for Gardiner, allowing just five hits and no baserunners after the third inning.

Kassie Murch had an RBI single in the third inning for Leavitt (9-5).

MESSALONSKEE 7, BANGOR 6, 8 inn.: Alyssa Smith’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth in Oakland lifted the Eagles to their fifth straight KVAC A win.

Smith plated Danielle Hall, who earned the victory by pitching all eight innings, with the winning run for Messalonskee (8-6). Julia Guerrette had two hits for the Eagles.

Madie Drake had a pair of singles for Bangor (11-3).

CONY 8, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Angelica Velazquez had two singles and two RBIs to pace the Rams to the KVAC A win in Camden.

Cari Hopkins, Brooklyn Belanger, Delaney Keithley and Carly Lettre each had two singles for Cony (6-8).

Camden Hills falls to 2-12.

OAK HILL 15, TELSTAR 0, 5 inn.: Mahala Smith had a bases-loaded double to lead a hit barrage in the Raiders’ Mountain Valley Conference win in Wales.

Charlotte Waterman added three singles for Oak Hill (10-3) while Kaitlyn Ridley and Julia Ahlberg chipped in with two singles and an RBI.

Telstar falls to 7-6.

MONMOUTH 18, MT. ABRAM 1, 5 inn.: Hailey Langlois had two triples and nine RBIs to lead the Mustangs to the MVC win in Salem.

Langlois also had a double and a single for the Mustangs (11-3).

Mariah Herr allowed just two hits and struck out four.

BASEBALL

CONY 5, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Kolbe Merfeld homered in the seventh inning to help his own cause as the Rams won the KVAC A game in Camden.

Merfeld went the distance on the mound for Cony (2-12), allowing only four hits.

Cole Anderson was equally impressive, working seven innings and allowing just three hits for Camden Hills (5-9).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 6, MARANACOOK 4: The Phoenix scored six runs in the top of the seventh en route to the KVAC B win in Readfield.

Austin Gilboe finished with three hits for Spruce Mountain (10-4), which trailed 4-0 heading to the final inning.

Chris Florek had a pair of hits and drove in a run in a four-run fifth for Maranacook (4-9), which committed both of its errors in the seventh.

BRIDGEWAY 6, WINTHROP 3: Zach Belanger had a double and a single to spark the Bandits to the MVC win in Winthrop.

Ryan Emery added three singles for Bridgeway (12-3) while Dustin Crawford chipped in two singles.

Jacob Hickey singled three times for Winthrop (8-6) while Bennett Brooks, Carson Camick and Antonio Meucci each singled twice.

MONMOUTH 5, MT. ABRAM 2: The offense came to life after a slow start for the Mustangs (9-4), who rallied back from a 2-1 deficit with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth for an MVC win in Monmouth.

Hunter Richardson, Travis Hartford and Bradley Neal led the charge with two hits apiece. Trevor Flanagan picked up the win in relief, striking out six and allowing no hits in four-plus innings of work.

The Roadrunners fell to 0-12-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CONY 18, LAWRENCE 8: Faith Leathers-Pouliot scored four goals to lead a balanced attack for the Rams in a KVAC win in Augusta.

Molly Silsby and Sydney Avery each had three goals for Cony (5-5) while Lexi Roy and Sarah Caron each had two goals and an assist. Kat Biasuz made six saves and Sarah Cook-Wheeler made one in split time in the cage for the Rams.

Hallee Parlin scored four goals for Lawrence (2-7). Sierra Weston stopped 12 shots.

OCEANSIDE 16, GARDINER 5: Jillian Brooks and Gabby Straka each scored five goals to spark the Mariners to the KVAC win in Gardiner.

Sierra Beal added four goals for Oceanside (8-2). Elise Laslavic made eight saves.

Hailee Lovely had a hat trick for Gardiner (4-6) while Claire Crocker and Evelyn Hinkley had one apiece. Julia Hinkley made 20 saves.

WINSLOW 8, ERSKINE 4: Silver Clukey registered a hat trick and Grace Redwine scored her first career goal to lead the Black Raiders at Thomas College in Waterville.

Savannah Joler added a pair of goals for Winslow (5-5) while Cassie McCaslin and Sarah Stevens also scored. Carrie Sellwood made six saves.

Ashlyn Wing made 10 saves for Erskine (4-6). Keeley Gomes, Jaime Boudreau, Ella Johnson and Liz Sugg all had goals for the Eagles.

