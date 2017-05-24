OAKLAND — Alyssa Smith’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Messalonskee softball team past Bangor 7-6 in a big Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Wednesday.

Smith plated winning pitcher Danielle Hall — who went all eight innings — with the winning run for Messalonskee (8-6), which won its fifth straight. Julia Guerrette had two hits for the Eagles.

Madie Drake had a pair of singles for Bangor (11-3).

MONMOUTH 18, MT. ABRAM 1, 5 inn.: Hailey Langlois had two triples and nine RBIs to lead the Mustangs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Salem.

Langlois also had a double and a single for the Mustangs (11-3).

Mariah Herr allowed just two hits and struck out four to earn the victory.

SKOWHEGAN 9, LAWRENCE 0: Sydney Ames pitched a complete game one-hitter, including 15 strikeouts, to lead the KVAC A-leading Indians in Skowhegan.

Sydney Reed had two extra base hits for Skowhegan (12-2), while Ames and Lindsey Warren also came up with multiple-hit games.

Lawrence fell to 7-8.

WINSLOW 9, WATERVILLE 8: Paige Trask had two doubles and scored two runs to lead the Black Raiders in Winslow.

Natalie Greene also collected two doubles, driving in one and scoring a run for Winslow (9-3). Haley Ward had an RBI and a run scored.

Molly Wasilewski had two hits and a pair of RBIs for Waterville (3-11), while Madison Clowes and Shelby Place each collected two hits.

TEMPLE 19-5, FOREST HILLS 11-4: Daphne Labbe homered and Deleyni Carr struck out 12 in the first game of a Class D doubleheader to lead the Bereans at Thomas College.

Kiara Carr had a triple and two hits for Temple (5-6) in the opener.

Carr and Amber Labbe each collected three hits in game two.

Forest Hills fell to 0-12.

BASEBALL

SKOWHEGAN 3, LAWRENCE 1: Brendan Curran carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning to lead the Indians in Skowhegan.

Curran allowed only one hit while striking out seven. Colby Miller doubled for Skowhegan (5-9), which scored twice in the first inning for all the offense it would need.

Riley Parlin was saddled with the loss for Lawrence (6-9), despite allowing only four hits.

BRIDGEWAY 6, WINTHROP 3: Zach Belanger had a double and a single to spark the Bandits in Winthrop.

Ryan Emery added three singles for Bridgeway (12-3) while Dustin Crawford chipped in two singles.

Jacob Hickey singled three times for Winthrop (8-6) while Bennett Brooks, Carson Camick and Antonio Meucci each singled twice.

FOREST HILLS 3-2, TEMPLE 2-3: Temple (6-4) scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning in game two to salvage a doubleheader split in Waterville.

Forest Hills (4-8) scored three runs in the first two innings to take game one.

MONMOUTH 5, MT. ABRAM 2: The Mustangs (9-4) rallied back from a 2-1 deficit with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth for an MVC win in Monmouth.

Hunter Richardson, Travis Hartford and Bradley Neal led the charge with two hits apiece. Trevor Flanagan picked up the win in relief, striking out six and allowing no hits in four-plus innings of work.

The Roadrunners fell to 0-12-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

WINSLOW 8, ERSKINE 4: Silver Clukey registered a hat trick and Grace Redwine scored her first career goal to lead the Black Raiders in Waterville.

Savannah Joler added a pair of goals for Winslow (5-5), while Cassie McCaslin and Sarah Stevens also scored. Carrie Sellwood made six saves.

Ashlyn Wing made 10 saves for Erskine (4-6).

CONY 18, LAWRENCE 8: Faith Leathers-Pouliot scored four goals to lead a balanced attack for the Rams in a KVAC win in Augusta.

Molly Silsby and Sydney Avery each had three goals for Cony (5-5).

Hallee Parlin scored four goals for Lawrence (2-7). Sierra Weston stopped 12 shots.

