UNION — Fire officials in Maine say they recovered the body of an 80-year-old man from his farmhouse after it was destroyed by fire.

Lawrence Dries lived alone in the home, where the fire was reported in the early-morning hours of Wednesday.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Officials say the farmhouse is one of the oldest in Union. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen. Fire officials say the exact cause cannot be determined because of the extensive damage to the house.

