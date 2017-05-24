OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School recently announced its May Students of the Month:

Kindness and enthusiasm is a powerful combination, one that absolutely can shape the atmosphere of a school in a most positive way for everybody in the building. The Students of the Month honored this week score high in this quality — a friendly foursome filled with fervor, according to a news release from the school.

Messalonskee High School's May Students of the Month, from left, are Brayden Paine, Chase Warren, Lillie Fortier and Jayden Gurney. Contributed photo

Freshman Jayden Gurney, sophomore Lillie Fortier, junior Chase Warren and senior Brayden Paine are students who boost the spirits of others on a regular basis.

Paine, the senior winner, has volunteered on numerous occasions to do video work for people in need at Messalonskee. Polite and responsible, Paine also comes armed with a great sense of humor and is known to be a good-natured prankster, according to the release.

Warren, the junior recipient, has gained a reputation as the “voice of reason” in a class in a boisterous literature class. He is a student who holds strong to his convictions but is respectful of other points of view. He also responds well to constructive criticism. For example, he responds to critiques of his writing with a renewed energy to improve his next effort, according to the release.

Fortier, the sophomore winner, is an energetic young lady who in addition to her academic load is a member of both the math team and Garden Club. She also has embraced taking online courses because she says, “It’s fun,” according to the release.

Gurney, along with being extremely polite and mature, is known to stay after class to ask his teachers if he can help in anyway or simply to say thank you to the teacher. He is a student whose natural inclination is to help any classmates in need of assistance, according to the release.

Paine also is one of seven Messalonskee students named to the National Technical Honor Society. The others are Hunter Alexander, Ben Bard, Victoria Christianson, David Hreben, Robert Moore and Shaina Nalley.

