AUGUSTA — A jury failed to reach a verdict Tuesday night in a trial involving a drunken-driving charge.

Joseph W. Ronco, 35, of Whitefield, was accused of operating under the influence Nov. 13, 2016, in Augusta.

Jurors deliberated about 3.5 hours after the one-day trial at the Capital Judicial Center before announcing they could not reach a verdict. Judge Valerie Stanfill declared a mistrial about 8:30 p.m.

The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Tyler LeClair, said the case would be returned to the trial list.

Ronco’s defense attorney, Darrick Banda, said, “We’re hopeful that this result provides an opportunity to renegotiate, but if we have to retry it, we will.”

