IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:28 p.m., theft was reported on Solon Road.

9:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Carrigan Drive.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 5:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Unity Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 3:33 p.m., mischief was reported on Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:54 p.m., a rollover was reported on Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Burrill Street.

4:38 p.m., mischief was reported on Elm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9:05 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hardy Lane.

4:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.

11:03 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Moore Avenue.

In FREEMAN, Tuesday at 9:35 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Foster Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 8:04 p.m., an assault was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Business Park Drive.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

Wednesday at 8:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

9:09 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:27 p.m., vandalism was reported on Industry Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Lincoln Street.

4:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., a fire was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 7:43 a.m., a brush fire was reported on Ripley Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., an assault was reported on Court Street.

9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 7:38 a.m., theft was reported on Lambert Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., a theft was reported on Hunt Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Toward Street.

12:54 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on School Street.

1:23 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported at McEwen Auto on College Avenue.

1:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.

2:35 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Beverly’s CardSmart on The Concourse.

5:03 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:26 p.m., a person from Waterville Public Library on Elm Street reported a traffic accident causing injury.

5:28 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

8:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

11:22 p.m., fireworks were reported on Water Street.

IN WELD, Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., a fire was reported on Back Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Davis Court.

9:39 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on U.S. Route 2.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., Randall Scott McEwen, 20, of Corinna, was arrested on warrants.

11:53 a.m., Christopher Carl Cates, 42, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual contact and violating conditions of release.

12:25 p.m., Brian Joseph Wright, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants.

Wednesday at 12:08 a.m., Brian Robert Pottle, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and failing to stop for an officer.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6 p.m., Mark Hapsis, 69, of Dover-Foxcroft, was arrested on a warrant.

10:16 p.m., Stephen Verzoni, 63, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and operating without a license (conditional).

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:19 p.m., Heather A. Roy, 39, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

