IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:28 p.m., theft was reported on Solon Road.
9:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Carrigan Drive.
IN BENTON, Tuesday at 5:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Unity Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 3:33 p.m., mischief was reported on Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:54 p.m., a rollover was reported on Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Burrill Street.
4:38 p.m., mischief was reported on Elm Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9:05 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hardy Lane.
4:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Marvel Street.
11:03 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Moore Avenue.
In FREEMAN, Tuesday at 9:35 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Foster Hill Road.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 8:04 p.m., an assault was reported on Commercial Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Business Park Drive.
7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
Wednesday at 8:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.
9:09 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 11:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:27 p.m., vandalism was reported on Industry Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Lincoln Street.
4:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Peltoma Avenue.
Wednesday at 10:34 a.m., a fire was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN SOLON, Wednesday at 12:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Main Street.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 7:43 a.m., a brush fire was reported on Ripley Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., an assault was reported on Court Street.
9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
Wednesday at 7:38 a.m., theft was reported on Lambert Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., a theft was reported on Hunt Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Toward Street.
12:54 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on School Street.
1:23 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported at McEwen Auto on College Avenue.
1:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.
2:35 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Beverly’s CardSmart on The Concourse.
5:03 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:26 p.m., a person from Waterville Public Library on Elm Street reported a traffic accident causing injury.
5:28 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.
8:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
11:22 p.m., fireworks were reported on Water Street.
IN WELD, Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., a fire was reported on Back Road.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Davis Court.
9:39 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on U.S. Route 2.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:31 a.m., Randall Scott McEwen, 20, of Corinna, was arrested on warrants.
11:53 a.m., Christopher Carl Cates, 42, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual contact and violating conditions of release.
12:25 p.m., Brian Joseph Wright, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants.
Wednesday at 12:08 a.m., Brian Robert Pottle, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and failing to stop for an officer.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6 p.m., Mark Hapsis, 69, of Dover-Foxcroft, was arrested on a warrant.
10:16 p.m., Stephen Verzoni, 63, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and operating without a license (conditional).
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:19 p.m., Heather A. Roy, 39, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.
