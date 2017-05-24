Picturing Waterville, an arrangement of contemporary and historical photographs that considers the central theme of the built environment within the city of Waterville, will be on view through July 1 at Common Street Arts in The Center Building, 93 Main St. in downtown Waterville.

These images offer a moment to reflect on Waterville by considering its architecture, landscape, revitalization, construction and urban renewal from the 19th century to the present day.

Gary Green, Elm City Motors, College Avenue, Waterville, ME, 2011, archival pigment print, lent by the artist. Women with Hats and Muffs, Clara Picher (center), Picher Family Collection, Colby Special Collections.

The exhibit opened Wednesday, a free opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

In this exhibition, the gallery has brought together the photographs of Gary Green, associate professor art at Colby College. Green’s series, “Elm City,” is comprised of several groups of photographs that consider Waterville’s changing spaces, the facades of neighborhoods and downtown, and the interiors of buildings. These photographs are presented together with a selection of images from the Waterville Historical Society’s Redington Museum, offering a historical reflection alongside Green’s contemporary perspective.

Gallery hours are noon to 5 pm. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit: commonstreetarts.org.

