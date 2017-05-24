SKOWHEGAN — The annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 29.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. starting at Smart and Edward Funeral Home, Madison Avenue, and ending at the Veterans Memorial Park on Water Street.

The ceremony at the park will begin at 11 a.m.

The parade is organized by a network of local civic minded groups, organizations and individuals.

For more information or to register for the parade, contact the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce at 474-3621 or [email protected].

