WALDOBORO — Medomak Valley Land Trust will host a spring wildflower walk at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the Peace Corps Preserve.

Lady Slippers, Trillium, Indian Cucumber Root and dozens of other spring wildflowers should be in full display.

MVLT’s Peace Corps preserve trail follows the Goose River, and winds its way through hemlock and spruce trees interspersed with wildflower displays.

Joan Ray, MVLT’s land protection and stewardship specialist and a Maine Master Naturalist, will lead this hike.

To get to the preserve, follow 220 south from Waldoboro for 4.7 miles before turning left onto Finntown Road. The trail entrance is located on the right, 0.9 miles from Route 220; park along the sides of the road.

For more information, contact the land trust’s Waldoboro office at 832-5570 or [email protected].

