A Wiscasset man died when he fell out of his boat while it was being towed on Damariscotta Lake Sunday.

Corey Jacques, 43, was declared dead at the boat launch in Jefferson by paramedics responding to the incident, which was reported at 4:42 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Kevin Adam, of the Maine Warden Service.

Jacques was boating on the lake with his wife and daughter Sunday when the boat broke down. Another boat operator came along and offered to tow the stranded family to shore. While the boat was being towed in, Jacques fell out of it, into the water.

The towing boat turned around and retrieved Jacques and brought him to shore, where he was declared dead.

Jacques had his life jacket on, Adam said.

His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Adam said the incident is still under investigation.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.