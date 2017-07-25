AUGUSTA — A Bowdoin man sentenced to five years of imprisonment for stealing a vehicle, driving it while drunk and later assaulting several corrections officers at the Kennebec County jail apologized to the community for being “a waste of time for everybody.”

Kelby K. Hampson, 25, pleaded guilty to a number of charges Tuesday at the Capital Judicial Center, and received the five-year prison term recommended by both the prosecutor and the defense.

KELBY HAMPSON

At the close of the hearing, Hampson made his apology “to the court and to all the victims that are here and not here. I’ve got a lot of emotional problems I’m dealing with, but I’m not making excuses.”

He said he hopes not to be in front of a judge again.

Justice Robert Mullen said he couldn’t remember the last time someone made such a spontaneous apology. “It sounds like a good first step,” he said.

Mullen also told Hampson that someone had come to court Tuesday to support him.

Mullen told Hampson, “Frankly, it pains me to put someone your age in prison for five years without probation,” but he said the proposal was justified by Hampson’s prior criminal record and poor performance on probation.

Hampson was arrested May 6, 2017, in Benton after a woman called police to say that a stranger had been walking around her residence.

On Tuesday in court, Assistant District Attorney Tracy DeVol said police responding to the call determined that a truck there had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Oakland.

She said Hampson took off in the vehicle, and then fled after it was stopped by police.

Hampson told police he had been drinking since 10 a.m. that day and knew the vehicle was stolen, but he wasn’t driving it. DeVol said witnesses would say they saw him driving it. Hampson was free on bail conditions prohibiting him from using or possessing alcohol.

On Tuesday, Hampson pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of stolen property, operating under the influence, operating after suspension and assaulting two corrections officers.

Hampson assaulted the corrections officers May 26 and 27, 2017, hitting one officer in the head with his fists and dislocating the shoulder of another.

DeVol requested $1,000 restitution for the vehicle damages, which was the amount not covered by insurance, and medical costs for victims plus fines for the convictions of operating after suspension, operating under the influence and assault.

Hampson’s attorney, J. Mitchell Flick, said making those payments would be difficult for Hampson.

“My client’s never had gainful employment,” Flick said. “He has no income history at all. I don’t see any reasonable likelihood at this point to make this restitution.”

Mullen honored the prosecution’s request, said it appears Hampson has no ability to pay at the moment but might be able to do so in the future.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

