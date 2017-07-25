A Buxton man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to residents while riding a bicycle through Hollis on Saturday.

John Cote, 34, is accused of exposing himself on the bike and, in an earlier incident, exposing his genitals to a 7-year-old girl on the same road, according to police.

Troopers went to Rope Walk Drive on Saturday for a report of a man exposing himself to residents. Cpl. Doug Cropper and Trooper John Darcy identified Cote as a suspect and learned about the earlier allegations involving the young girl. Police were not called at the time of that incident.

When residents again saw Cote on their road, they confronted him and urged him to leave the area, police said. Cote again exposed himself to the small group and took off on his bike, according to police.

Cropper and Darcy searched the area and went twice to Cote’s house but were unable to immediately locate him Saturday. That night, a temporary warrant was issued for Cote for indecent conduct and violation of conditional release for a previous arrest by Buxton police for assault, trespassing and failure to submit to arrest. Cote was found at his home on Sunday and taken into custody by Cropper. Cote has taken to York County Jail, where bail was set at $1,060. Cote did not initially make bail and appeared in front of a judge on Monday, police said.

Cote was then able to make bail and has conditions in place that include prohibiting him from being in Hollis for any reason.

