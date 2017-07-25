Local children’s author Laura Bantley will read from her book “How Ladybug Bear Came to Maine” at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Wayne’s Cary Memorial Library, 17 Old Winthrop Road, just off Route 133.

Ladybug Bear travels from a toy workshop in West Virginia to a gift shop in Michigan, and it seems no one wants her. At last she is discovered and finds a perfect home in Maine.

Copies of the book will be available for signing and purchase.

For more information, contact the library at 685-3612 or [email protected].

