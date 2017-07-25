WASHINGTON — Two Republican senators – Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – broke with their party and opposed the Senate vote to move ahead on a health care overhaul.

The votes by the two women drew criticism from President Trump, who said, “So we had two Republicans that went against us, which is very sad, I think. It’s very, very sad for them.”

But their actions earned a shout-out from Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, who hailed the votes as “an act of political courage” that will be remembered by history.

Collins, 64, in her fourth term, is a moderate known for working with Democrats. Last year, the lifelong Republican announced she would not vote for Trump for president.

Trump “does not reflect historical Republican values nor the inclusive approach to governing that is critical to healing the divisions in our country,” Collins wrote in an op-ed column in The Washington Post.

Collins has consistently opposed the GOP health care bill, saying it would impose deep cuts to Medicaid that would affect “some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” including disabled children and poor seniors. The GOP bill also would cut money for rural hospitals and nursing homes that already are struggling to serve vulnerable populations, Collins said.

“You can’t take more than $700 billion out of the Medicaid program and not think that it’s going to have some kind of effect,” she said earlier this month.

Murkowski, 60, is in her fourth term representing the nation’s largest state and chairs the powerful Senate Energy Committee. Murkowski, whose father served as senator and governor, survived a near-death political experience in 2010 when she lost her party’s primary but retained her seat as a write-in candidate.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.