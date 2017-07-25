NORRIDGEWOCK — An early morning fire on Mechanic Street is under investigation, but damage was limited to a barn, thanks to a quick response from firefighters.

The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Norridgewock Fire Department Capt. Steve Ireland said crews from Norridgewock and Skowhegan responded quickly and in about 20 minutes were able to knock down the fire, containing the damage to a barn. He said he did not know what the fire’s cause was, and that the Office of State Fire Marshal was investigating.

“We put the fires out and we let them do the investigation,” he said.

The barn was attached to a residence with three apartment units, and Ireland said about 10 people live there. None were displaced because of the fire, and the residence was occupied at the time of the fire.

Colin Ellis — 861-9253

[email protected]

Twitter: @colinoellis

