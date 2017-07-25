AUGUSTA
Monday at 10:11 a.m., a Blaine Avenue caller reported fraud.
10:11 a.m., a Lorette Lane caller reported criminal mischief.
11:14 a.m., property was reported recovered on Front Street.
2:09 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported a dog bite.
5:13 p.m., one person was summoned after a report of a hit-and-run traffic accident at State and Winthrop streets.
7:20 p.m., a caller from Arsenal Street and Learners Drive reported criminal mischief.
7:55 p.m., property was reported recovered on Civic Center Drive.
8:50 p.m., an Arsenal Street caller reported criminal mischief.
GARDINER
Monday at 6:01 p.m., a Beech Street caller reported a burglary.
HALLOWELL
Monday at 5:32 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a report of suspicious activity from a Water Street caller.
Tuesday at 12:02 a.m., a 23-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons charging her with sale and use of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Water Street.
ARREST
GARDINER
Tuesday at 2:57 a.m., Justen Cline Curtis, 28, of Augusta was arrested on Maine Avenue on a warrant.