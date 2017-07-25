AUGUSTA

Monday at 10:11 a.m., a Blaine Avenue caller reported fraud.

10:11 a.m., a Lorette Lane caller reported criminal mischief.

11:14 a.m., property was reported recovered on Front Street.

2:09 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported a dog bite.

5:13 p.m., one person was summoned after a report of a hit-and-run traffic accident at State and Winthrop streets.

7:20 p.m., a caller from Arsenal Street and Learners Drive reported criminal mischief.

7:55 p.m., property was reported recovered on Civic Center Drive.

8:50 p.m., an Arsenal Street caller reported criminal mischief.

GARDINER

Monday at 6:01 p.m., a Beech Street caller reported a burglary.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 5:32 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a report of suspicious activity from a Water Street caller.

Tuesday at 12:02 a.m., a 23-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons charging her with sale and use of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Water Street.

ARREST

GARDINER

Tuesday at 2:57 a.m., Justen Cline Curtis, 28, of Augusta was arrested on Maine Avenue on a warrant.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.