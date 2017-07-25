Maine housing prices continued to make modest gains this year, hitting a median of $205,000 in June.

That price reflects a 3.54 percent increase over the same month a year ago, and an increase of 2.5 percent from the $200,000 median sales price in May, according to information released Tuesday by the Maine Association of Realtors. The median price in April was $185,000, a slight decrease from the $191,000 reported in March, although March’s price reflected a 9.5 percent increase from a year ago.

The volume of sales, however, declined 3.62 percent in June compared with a year ago, reflecting scant inventory and a tight housing market.

“Coming off a record-breaking 2016, our June 2017 numbers show continued strength,” saids Greg Gosselin, president of the association, in the release. “For the state, the number of homes sold in June 2017 is nearly 8 percent higher than the most recent three-year June average.”

The volume of home sales across the country rose slightly in June, up 0.7 percent from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors. The median sales price of $266,200 reflects a 6.6 percent increase. Sales in the Northeast increased 1.3 percent while the average price rose 4.1 percent to $296,300.

