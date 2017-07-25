IN ANSON, Monday at 2:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
9:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Randall Street.
10:53 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on River Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:27 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Nyes Corner Drive.
8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
10:26 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Cedar Brook Lane.
11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 4:56 p.m., a past burglary was reported on North Street.
7:32 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Fox Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
9:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.
10:05 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Golf Course Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tempesta Way.
3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.
9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.
Tuesday at 3:26 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.
3:36 p.m., mischief was reported on Library Street.
7:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Greeley Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday 11:56 a.m., a scam complaint was taken on Water Street.
12:13 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on West Front Street.
1 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hathaway Street.
2:52 p.m., vandalism was reported on Russell Road.
Tuesday at 7:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on Spring Street.
8:23 a.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.
9:19 a.m., theft was reported on Free Street.
IN SOLON, Monday at 4:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.
IN STARKS, Tuesday at 6:29 a.m., theft was reported on Ripley Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:14 a.m., burglary was reported on The Concourse.
7:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spruce Street.
7:23 a.m., sex offenses were reported on North Riverside Drive.
7:25 a.m., burglary was reported on College Avenue.
9:28 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Common Street.
10:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street.
11:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Moor Street.
12:24 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on College Avenue.
1:27 p.m., theft was reported on Wentworth Court.
3:22 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.
4:34 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.
5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crawford Street.
5:09 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
5:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.
11:31 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
Tuesday at 2:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday, Colin Phillips, 40, of Roxbury, Connecticut, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 5:01 p.m., David Samuel Demers, 21, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
5:27 p.m., Jeremy Adam Goodwin, 23, of Bangor, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
10:38 p.m., Wilton Walter Turcotte, 36, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., Rebekah Lynn Merrill, 42, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant and charges of use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.