IN ANSON, Monday at 2:04 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

9:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Randall Street.

10:53 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:27 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 12:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Nyes Corner Drive.

8:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:26 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Cedar Brook Lane.

11:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 4:56 p.m., a past burglary was reported on North Street.

7:32 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Fox Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Old Point Avenue.

10:05 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Golf Course Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tempesta Way.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

Tuesday at 3:26 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

3:36 p.m., mischief was reported on Library Street.

7:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Greeley Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday 11:56 a.m., a scam complaint was taken on Water Street.

12:13 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on West Front Street.

1 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hathaway Street.

2:52 p.m., vandalism was reported on Russell Road.

Tuesday at 7:23 a.m., vandalism was reported on Spring Street.

8:23 a.m., theft was reported on Canaan Road.

9:19 a.m., theft was reported on Free Street.

IN SOLON, Monday at 4:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ferry Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 6:29 a.m., theft was reported on Ripley Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:14 a.m., burglary was reported on The Concourse.

7:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spruce Street.

7:23 a.m., sex offenses were reported on North Riverside Drive.

7:25 a.m., burglary was reported on College Avenue.

9:28 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Common Street.

10:04 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Myrtle Street.

11:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Moor Street.

12:24 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on College Avenue.

1:27 p.m., theft was reported on Wentworth Court.

3:22 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

4:34 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.

5:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crawford Street.

5:09 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

11:31 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

Tuesday at 2:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday, Colin Phillips, 40, of Roxbury, Connecticut, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 5:01 p.m., David Samuel Demers, 21, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:27 p.m., Jeremy Adam Goodwin, 23, of Bangor, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

10:38 p.m., Wilton Walter Turcotte, 36, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:38 a.m., Rebekah Lynn Merrill, 42, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant and charges of use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

