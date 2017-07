Friends in Maine: You must be so proud that you elected a governor who admits that he lies (”LePage suggests he makes up stories to mislead media,” July 6).

Now, if only our president would admit the same, we could move forward by impeaching him and seating someone in that office that is not a vulgarian and admitted sexual predator.

Nancy Schultz

Vancouver, Washington

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.