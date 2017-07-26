Waterville Music Boosters will host a family-friendly 5K color run on Sept. 10 to raise money to support music programming in the Waterville public schools. The club will partner with “My School Color Run” to organize this event, which includes an untimed 5K fun run/walk for people of all ages and fitness levels and other exciting activities.

“Rather than sell goods for fundraising, we are pleased to engage our students and the community in a fitness initiative that aims to encourage a life-long healthy way of living,” organizer Melanie Drew said in a news release.

This event will take place at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville. The fun run will start at 9 a.m. Along the route, participants can pass through vibrant color zones, making it a “colorful experience.” Each participant who registers by Aug. 24 will be provided a T-shirt, race bib and a powder color packet that will be thrown into the air at the finish line color celebration. Awards will be presented to the top male and female finisher.

The entry fee is $25 per person. Same-day registration is available, but T-shirts and color packets will be limited.

To register, visiteventbrite.com/e/waterville-music-boosters-my-school-color-run-tickets-34827866085. Paper registration forms are available at the Waterville High School.

Business sponsorships and donations of goods and services are welcome.

For more information, contact Melanie Drew at 649-2882 or [email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.